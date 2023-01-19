Man hid in the backseat of woman's car to steal pocketbook: Ansonia police

Police said the man reportedly got into the woman's car while she was inside a CVS.

ANSONIA, Conn. — A Bridgeport man is facing charges after he hid in a woman's car to steal her pocketbook, Ansonia police said.

Police said a woman flagged down an officer patrolling Pershing Drive on Tuesday around 10:15 p.m.

The woman said that a man had hidden in the backseat of her car and then tried to steal her pocketbook. The woman had reportedly managed to fight off the suspect, and he fled the scene.

According to the woman, she had stopped at the CVS on Pershing Drive. While in the store, the man purportedly got into her car and hid in the backseat, and confronted her as she drove on Pershing Drive.

The Ansonia officer and his K9 tracked the suspect to Howard Avenue, where they were taken in without incident.

Police arrested 25-year-old Bridgeport resident Adiel Viana-Ribeiro. He was charged with third-degree burglary, third-degree attempted robbery, second-degree attempted larceny, and breach of peace.

Viana-Ribeiro was held on a $50,000 bond and was arraigned in court Thursday.

