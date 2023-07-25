Anti-Semitic flyers found in Westport driveways

The flyers were placed in plastic baggies weighed down with rice.

WESTPORT, Conn — The Westport Police Department is investigating after propaganda flyers were discovered on the driveway of a residential neighborhood.

The flyers were discovered on Thursday, but police were notified on Monday of the flyers, which were placed in plastic baggies weighed down with rice. The flyers have since then been secured as evidence.

Police said the content was 'somewhat random' and 'incoherent' but was anti-Semitic in nature.

The tagline of the flyers said, “Every single asset of abortion is Jewish.” The author(s) of the flyer then list prominent Jewish men whose work, they claim, has been responsible for easing restrictions on terminating pregnancies and allowing the availability of contraceptives.

“I am grateful to the Police for managing this latest issue with expediency and professionalism. Westport will use all of its available resources to combat this hate and to strongly message that these statements and sentiments do not have a place here in Westport," said First Selectwoman Jennifer Tooker in a statement. “In collaboration with the CT ADL, TEAM Westport, and local officials, we will continue to make strides to ensure that Westport is a place where everyone is welcome, and everyone feels that they belong. Safety is always a top priority.”

Chief Koskinas reminded the public that the Westport Police Department takes pride in making Westport a safe and inviting community.

Westport police are asking anyone in the Patrick Road area of town to review surveillance cameras from the evening of July 19 through July 20 and report anything suspicious to the Westport Police Detective Bureau at (203) 341-6080.

