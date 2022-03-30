Stratford-based Athletic Brewing Company named one of TIME magazine's 100 influential companies

The company makes non-alcoholic beers that compete against some of the biggest names in the industry.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Can you have the great taste of beer without the alcohol that comes with it? Stratford-based Athletic Brewing Company seems to think so – and so does TIME magazine.

The magazine recently announced that the craft non-alcoholic beer company is one of the top 100 influential companies in 2022.

"Unlike many of its zero-proof competitors, the resulting company—nonalcoholic beer brand Athletic Brewing Co.—is actually competing with booze giants," said TIME.

FOX61 visited the brewery in 2018 to see how they managed to get all the flavor and none of the hangover-inducing qualities inside their beverages.

“It started with the idea that there’s a total void with the craft beer market and nothing for non-drinkers out there. I was kinda upgrading my life, making more healthy choices – being more mindful of what I was putting in my body," said founder Bill Shufelt.

“Sugar and bacteria and yeast make alcohol, and so, we had to find the right way to control the environment while showcasing the hops and the grains that we wanted to showcase – which is what craft is," said the head brewer, John Walker, at the time.

This also isn't the first time Athletic Brewing Company has won awards.

The company also won Crew Brewery of the Year in 2021 by Brewbound.

Atheltic Brewing Company also has a brewery in San Diego, making it a two-coast operation.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.