Man accused of nearly kidnapping Bridgeport students arrested for 2021 attempt

A 16-year-old girl recognized the suspect after police notified the public on April 28 about an arrest after two recent kidnapping attempts at Central High School.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A man already facing attempted kidnapping charges in Bridgeport from April is now facing charges for a similar attempt in 2021, police announced Friday.

A 16-year-old girl recognized Antonio Dossantos after police notified the public on April 28 about an arrest after two recent kidnapping attempts at Central High School, police said. The teen's parents reminded police of a similar incident that happened when the teen was 14 in July 2021.

In that incident, on July 16, 2021, police were called to Central High School for a report of an attempted kidnapping. The suspect allegedly approached the girl, who was waiting to be picked up from school on the corner of Lincoln Blvd. and Taft.

Police said the suspect grabbed the teen and tried to drag her into a black car. The teen pushed away from the suspect, and the suspect got into his car and sped away from the area. Police were not able to apprehend the suspect for that crime.

Dossantos was arraigned in court Friday for charges of risk of injury to a child and criminal attempt kidnapping. He remains in custody.

Anyone with information regarding these crimes is asked to contact Detective Angel Llanos at 203-581-5238 or call the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

