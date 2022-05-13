Bear shot in Newtown, leaving behind cubs: Police

A female bear was shot in Newtown on Thursday and the surviving bear cubs were left in the area since it's in their home range, police said.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Police in Newtown and environmental officials are investigating the shooting of a bear, which left surviving bear cubs.

A female bear was shot in Newtown on Thursday and the surviving bear cubs were left in the area since it's in their home range, police said.

Officials will monitor the bear cubs. The First Selectman is also working with the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to get a permit to rehabilitate the bear cubs with a wildlife specialist, police added later Friday morning.

In the meantime, DEEP is searching for witnesses to the incident. Witnesses are asked to call them at 860-424-3011.

People are asked to never feed bears and to avoid keeping food outside. Officials also say to take down the birdfeeders until late fall, keep garbage in secure, airtight containers, and keep an eye on pets when they are outside.

In the case of a bear sighting, DEEP encourages folks to report the sighting online.

Leah Myers is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at lmyers@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---