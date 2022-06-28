Body found in Candlewood Lake after days of searching for missing 20-year-old man: DEEP

The body was found Tuesday morning in the same area the missing man was swimming.

SHERMAN, Conn. — A body was recovered from Candlewood Lake after days of searching for a 20-year-old man who went missing while swimming on Friday night.

The body was found Tuesday morning in the same area the missing man was swimming, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP).

While officials were searching over the weekend, they asked the public to avoid going near Green Island, otherwise known as Chicken Rock.

The Office of the Chief State Medical Examiner will determine the cause and manner of death, officials said. The body has not been identified at this time.

DEEP Environmental Conservation Police; the Candlewood Lake Authority; the Sherman, Danbury, New Milford, and Brookfield fire departments; the Newtown, Danbury, Brookfield, and Connecticut State Police dive teams; and the Connecticut State Police all assisted in the search.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This incident comes after the body of a Bristol man was found earlier this month in Candlewood Lake. They had been searching for a man who fell off his boat last month.

