Bridgeport gang member sentenced to over 4 years in prison

Harry Batchelor, 27, was sentenced on Thursday.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — A Bridgeport man was sentenced to over four years in federal prison and three years of supervised release for racketeering from his involvement in a Bridgeport street gang.

According to court documents and statements made in court, the FBI, ATF, DEA, U.S. Marshals Service, and Bridgeport Police have been investigating Bridgeport-based gangs whose members are involved in drug trafficking, murder, and other acts of violence.

Batchelor has been a member of the "East End gang." The gang began as a local street gang based in the East End of Bridgeport but has members and associates who are either incarcerated or living throughout Bridgeport and surrounding towns.

On June 5, 2023, Batchelor pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to engage in a pattern of racketeering activity, admitted to distributing narcotics, that he knew the East End gang was involved in violent activity, and that a firearm that belonged to him was used by another East End member to shoot a rival O.N.E. member on October 17, 2019.

Batchelor has been detained since May 6, 2021.

The East End gang has been aligned with other groups as well. The gang members distributed drugs used and shared firearms, and committed at least six murders and other acts of violence against rival gang members.

