8-year-old boy grazed by bullet while visiting family in Bridgeport: Police

Police said the boy and his mother were visiting family when the shots rang out, and do not believe they were intended targets.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — An 8-year-old from New York is recovering after his ear was grazed by a bullet Sunday night in Bridgeport, police said.

According to officials, ShotSpotter alerted Bridgeport police around 11 p.m. of 16 gunshots discharged on Orchard Street and another four rounds on Spring Street.

Minutes later, the Bridgeport Police Emergency Operations Center got reports of a person who was shot in the ear on Orchard Street.

When first responders got to the scene, they found the 8-year-old suffering from an injury to his ear. He and his mother were taken to an area hospital where the child was treated for the injury caused by a bullet grazing his ear. Police said his mother was uninjured.

According to police, both the mother and son were visiting family who lived on the east side of Bridgeport when they overheard multiple gunshots and realized the boy was injured.

Police said investigators believe the mother and son were not the intended targets. A crime scene was located near the intersection of Orchard Street and Spring Street, where evidence was collected.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to contact the cast officer, Detective Kenneth McKenna at 203-581-5245. You can also use the Bridgeport Police Tip Line at 203-576-TIPS.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.