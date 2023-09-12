Bridgeport teen dies after being shot by gun: Police

Preliminary investigations reveal the 16-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl were both handling a firearm in the home when it fired at him, police said.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A teen has died from injuries he suffered after being shot in the head while handling a gun with another teen in a Bridgeport home over the weekend.

Police were called to a home on the 300 block of Pacific St. around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person "shot in the face."

Police found a 16-year-old boy in the home with a gunshot wound to his head. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died from injuries on Monday.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the boy and a 15-year-old girl were both handling a firearm in the home when it fired at him, police said. It is not clear who was holding the firearm when it went off.

"This was a tragic and isolated incident," Bridgeport police said in a statement. "The Bridgeport Police Department’s thoughts and prayers go out to both families who were impacted by this tragic event."

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Officer Detective Holtz at 203-581-5239.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.