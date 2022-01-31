2 Bridgeport detectives on administrative leave for their handling of homicide cases: mayor

Officials and families say police mishandled separate investigations into the deaths of two women in December

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The Bridgeport Police detectives assigned to the cases of two different women who died in December have been put on administrative leave, Mayor Joe Ganim said Sunday.

Ganim said he is disappointed in the police department's handling of the death investigations of Lauren Smith-Fields and Brenda Lee Rawls.

"I want you to know that I am extremely disappointed with the leadership of the Bridgeport Police Department and find actions taken up to this point unacceptable, said Gamin in a statement.

Ganim said he reviewed the matters directed Deputy Chief Baraja to put the two officers on administrative leave. The pair are the subject of a Bridgeport Police Office of Internal Affairs (OIA) Investigation and disciplinary action for lack of sensitivity to the public and failure to follow police policy in the handling of these two matters, according to the mayor.



Both women were found dead in separate incidents in December. Smith-Fields' family has been critical of the police department and said no one notified them of her death.



Detectives Angel Llanos and Kevin Cronin are suspended until the Office of Internal Affairs investigation is complete.

The supervisory officer who oversaw these matters retired Friday.

Atty. Darnell Crosland, the attorney for the Smith-Fields family, released a statement after the suspensions.

"It's been over a month, and in that time the family has had to grieve and advocate for justice at the same time," the statement said. "That is unfair and unacceptable...the mayor's statement today is a step in the right direction...I am pleased that the mayor has accepted that liability publicly and has apologized to this family for the suffering they have endured."

Smith-Fields was found dead after a man she met online called the police on Dec. 12. He said he awoke to find Smith-Fields unresponsive in her Bridgeport apartment. Her family had tried to reach her and did not find out about her death until two days later.

The Connecticut Office of the Chief Medical Examiner released her cause of death last week, saying "acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl, promethazine, hydroxyzine, and alcohol" contributed to her death. The manner of death has been ruled as accidental.

On January 25, police said they were opening an investigation into her death.

Crosland said the family found several items inside her apartment that they brought to the police's attention, including a pill that can be used as a sedative and a sheet stained with blood.

Brenda Lee Rawls was 53, and died on December 12, according to her obituary.

