High ranking member of Bridgeport Fire Dept. placed on leave amid sexual assault investigation

The fire department member in question has been placed on administrative leave as the criminal investigation is ongoing, officials said.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — A high-ranking member of the Bridgeport Fire Department is on leave amid an investigation into a sexual assault report.

City officials said woman went to the Central Avenue station Thursday morning to report an incident involving her daughter and a member of the Bridgeport Fire Department.

The senior officer at the firehouse then called Bridgeport Police to respond and start an investigation.

The fire department member in question has been placed on administrative leave as the criminal investigation is ongoing, officials said.

Bridgeport police and Mayor Joe Ganim released a video statement regarding the ongoing investigation, saying they take these investigations seriously.

Bridgeport Chief Edwards, Chief Garcia and Mayor Ganim provide a joint statement regarding an active investigation of sexual assault. The matter is currently under active investigation. Posted by Bridgeport, CT Fire Department on Thursday, February 17, 2022

This is a developing story.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.