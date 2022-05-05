Silver Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have issued a Silver Alert for 2-year-old Winter Nation.
Officials say Winter was last seen on April 27.
Winter is described as Black with black hair with brown eyes, around 2 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing 25 pounds.
Police did not have a clothing description available.
If anyone has information regarding Winter's whereabouts they're asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671.
Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.
