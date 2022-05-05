Silver Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Bridgeport

Police said the 2-year-old was last reportedly seen on April 27.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have issued a Silver Alert for 2-year-old Winter Nation.

Officials say Winter was last seen on April 27.

Winter is described as Black with black hair with brown eyes, around 2 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing 25 pounds.

Police did not have a clothing description available.

If anyone has information regarding Winter's whereabouts they're asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671.

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.