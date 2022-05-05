x
Fairfield County

Silver Alert issued for missing 2-year-old from Bridgeport

Police said the 2-year-old was last reportedly seen on April 27.
Credit: FOX61

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Bridgeport police have issued a Silver Alert for 2-year-old Winter Nation. 

Officials say Winter was last seen on April 27. 

Winter is described as Black with black hair with brown eyes, around 2 feet 5 inches tall, and weighing 25 pounds. 

Police did not have a clothing description available. 

If anyone has information regarding Winter's whereabouts they're asked to call the Bridgeport Police Department at 203-576-7671.

Credit: FOX61
Photo of Winter Nation provided by police.

