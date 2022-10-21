x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfield County

Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials

School officials and the Mayor of Stamford said that multiple schools received hoax reports of an active shooter Friday morning.
Credit: BestStockFoto - stock.adobe.com

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in Fairfield County are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at three different high schools. 

Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe" that it was a false alarm. As a precaution, the Westport Police Department searched the school room by room before the lockdown was eventually lifted. 

In Scarice's message, he said that multiple schools around Connecticut had received the same threat. 

RELATED: What happens now after Alex Jones is ordered to pay almost $1 billion in Sandy Hook trial

Bridgeport school officials said that a call was made to 911 regarding a shooting incident at Harding High School. The school engaged their locked-in-locked-out procedure out of safety as police responded. School officials said that police later learned that the call was a hoax and the school resumed their normal day. 

Then, just before 9 a.m., Stamford High School received a false report notification of an active shooter threat in the building.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

Mayor Caroline Simmons said the school was immediately put into lockdown and the police department responded. 

According to Simmons, police determined that the report was a hoax, and 30 minutes later the lockdown was lifted at the school. 

Simmons said that the Stamford Police Department had been notified that other Fairfield County school districts also received similar threats. 

RELATED: Randy Cox's arrest charges dropped

Police have not issued details about the investigation at this time. 

This is a developing story.

---

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.  

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com 

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS 

Download the FOX61 News APP 

iTunes: Click here to download 

Google Play: Click here to download 

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61. 

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download. 

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM 

 

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Primary election vote recount in Bridgeport brings up poll security concerns

Before You Leave, Check This Out