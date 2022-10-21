Several school districts in Conn. receive hoax reports of active shooter: Officials

School officials and the Mayor of Stamford said that multiple schools received hoax reports of an active shooter Friday morning.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, Conn. — School districts in Fairfield County are sounding the all-clear after hoax phone calls reported an active shooter situation at three different high schools.

Westport Superintendent Thomas Scarice said that Staples High School was put into lockdown but that "police have every reason to believe" that it was a false alarm. As a precaution, the Westport Police Department searched the school room by room before the lockdown was eventually lifted.

In Scarice's message, he said that multiple schools around Connecticut had received the same threat.

Bridgeport school officials said that a call was made to 911 regarding a shooting incident at Harding High School. The school engaged their locked-in-locked-out procedure out of safety as police responded. School officials said that police later learned that the call was a hoax and the school resumed their normal day.

Then, just before 9 a.m., Stamford High School received a false report notification of an active shooter threat in the building.



Mayor Caroline Simmons said the school was immediately put into lockdown and the police department responded.

According to Simmons, police determined that the report was a hoax, and 30 minutes later the lockdown was lifted at the school.

Simmons said that the Stamford Police Department had been notified that other Fairfield County school districts also received similar threats.

Police have not issued details about the investigation at this time.

This is a developing story.

