3 people hospitalized after Bridgeport fire

At around 3:04 a.m., Bridgeport ECC received a call regarding a fire on Maplewood Avenue.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two burn victims were transported to the hospital along with a third person with smoke inhalation after a 2-alarm structure fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a residential business with residential apartments above.

At around 3:04 a.m., Bridgeport ECC received a call regarding a fire on Maplewood Avenue. The Bridgeport Fire Department responded, and units reported 'heavy fire' on the second floor.

The fire extended to the third floor. Due to staffing, a second alarm was called.

Around 3:45 a.m., the fire was declared under control.

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office.

Additional information is not yet known. Check back for updates.

Jareliz Diaz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jdiaz@fox61.com

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.