Fairfield County

3 people hospitalized after Bridgeport fire

At around 3:04 a.m., Bridgeport ECC received a call regarding a fire on Maplewood Avenue.
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Two burn victims were transported to the hospital along with a third person with smoke inhalation after a 2-alarm structure fire broke out early Wednesday morning in a residential business with residential apartments above. 

At around 3:04 a.m., Bridgeport ECC received a call regarding a fire on Maplewood Avenue. The Bridgeport Fire Department responded, and units reported 'heavy fire' on the second floor. 

The fire extended to the third floor. Due to staffing, a second alarm was called. 

Around 3:45 a.m., the fire was declared under control. 

The fire is currently under investigation by the Fire Marshal's office. 

Additional information is not yet known. Check back for updates.

