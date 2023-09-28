Bridgeport voters sound off on alleged ballot fraud

​Some residents say they feel their voice isn't being heard, even if they do vote.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Residents of Connecticut's largest city expressed frustration Thursday at the ongoing dispute over the results of the Sept. 12 primary, which is only the latest in a series of voting controversies.

The allegations in Bridgeport center around absentee ballot fraud. Talking with voters outside the Margaret Morton Government Center on Thursday, Ronald Cohen who claims he was sent an absentee ballot but never requested it.

“They send me an absentee ballot but I throw that away and go to the polls myself,” said Cohen. “Somebody requested it for me. I didn’t request it,” he added.

It is legal to be sent an absentee ballot application. In Connecticut a voter first needs to fill out an application to request an absentee ballot. Sometimes people get the applications confused with ballots.

Nonetheless, the claim was reported to both the Secretary of the State and the State Elections Enforcement Commission, who is currently conducting an investigation.

“It puts me in a position where even when I do vote I feel like sometimes my voice along with others doesn’t matter because people are still going to get in the chair regardless,” said Kevin Wilson of Bridgeport.

History has shown that when voters feel disenfranchised, turnout is suppressed by voter apathy. During the August Democratic primary in Bridgeport, only 25.9% of voters cast a ballot. One Bridgeport resident said it’s time for everyone to pay attention.

“It’s crazy. I don’t watch the news that much but when something like this happens, people have to focus on what’s going on in Bridgeport, CT. All over,” said Leonardo Ortiz.

With a general election less than six weeks away, Bridgeport voters will have to pay attention now more than ever. A court case is now underway where a judge could rule to throw out the results of the primary. It would set off an unprecedented scenario.

“The Connecticut Supreme Court decided four years ago that even if the general election happens and the primary hasn’t been settled, the judge can order a new primary and the new primary can happen after the general election. Then there would be another general election after that,” explained Attorney William Bloss, who is representing John Gomes, a candidate for Mayor.

That 2019 State Supreme Court case reference is Lazar v. Ganim. It deals with ballot fraud in Bridgeport. It’s decision acknowledged, “there is considerable room for fraud in absentee (ballot) voting…” but it also set a high bar to overturn election results going on to say, “The ordering of a new and different election in effect disenfranchises all of those who voted at the first election…”

“To inform an entire town of new election dates takes a lot of effort and a lot of different actors coming together to inform people. I like to remind people that our office has no budget for public outreach and information so I hope the courts keep that in mind as well,” noted Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas.

