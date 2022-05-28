Bridgeport woman 'shot to death', homicide investigation underway: Police

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and police believe the victim knew her attacker, officers said.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A homicide investigation is underway in Bridgeport after police responded to a report of a woman "shot to death."

Police were called to an address on Knoll Place around 5:20 a.m. Saturday. First responders pronounced the victim, a 30-year-old Bridgeport woman, dead at the scene.

A crime scene was secured and detectives are investigating the incident as a homicide, according to police.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and police believe the victim knew her attacker, officers said.

"They are working several strong leads," police said of the Bridgeport Detective Bureau.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Homicide Detective Thomas Harper at 203-581-5239 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.

