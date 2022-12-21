New roof installed free of charge for Brookfield veteran

Multiple companies came together to make this possible.

BROOKFIELD, Conn. — Roof improvements are often very expensive, but this holiday season, one man has a new one free of charge.

Right on time for Christmas, a veteran from Brookfield got a new roof, with help from multiple companies that came together to make this possible.

“It’s a really nice thing you know,” said Kenny Lambardi with KBL Contractors.

While the veteran didn’t want his identity to be known, the people spearheading this project wanted him to know that they are thankful for his service.

“This is a Veteran who deserves it,” said Lambardi.

This is all part of the Owens Corning National Roof Deployment Project in partnership with Housatonic Habitat for Humanity and KBL contractors.

Owens Corning established its national Roof Deployment Project in 2016 to honor veterans by installing new roofs for them. Through last year’s project, Owens Corning installed 23 roofs for military families across 14 states.

“We have so much indebtedness to our Veterans that often people don’t realize it,” said Lambardi.

The free roof installment was done all in one day.

“And we’re glad to do it this holiday season,” said Lambardi.

