Burned body found in New Canaan park; No Dulos connection: Police

Police say there is no connection to the Dulos case.

NEW CANAAN, Conn. — The death of a person in a New Canaan park has been called a likely suicide after emergency crews found a body on fire Wednesday evening.

Around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, emergency crews were called to a fire at the town mulch pile on Lapham Road, which is across the street from the entrance to Waveny Park.

When officers approached the site of the fire, they saw it was a body on fire. Fire crews put out the fire. The New Canaan Fire Marshal's office was on the scene as well, said police.

The New Canaan Police said they were investigating along with the Connecticut State Police Western District Major Crime Squad and Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

Police said in a press release, "It appears that this incident is isolated is not at all connected to the Jennifer Dulos case. Preliminary evidence does support that this incident is most likely a suicide."

Jennifer Dulos' Chevy Suburban was found in Waveny Park the day she was last seen alive, May 24, 2019.

She has not been seen since.

About a week later, Fotis Dulos, her estranged husband, and Michelle Troconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January 2020. At the same time, Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court-set bond of $2 million.

Three weeks later Fotis Dulos took his own life.

In late August 2020, Michelle Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.

The new charges are in connection with what authorities say were efforts to cover up the killing of Jennifer Dulos.

Additionally, the judge ruled that Troconis no longer has to be part of the Intensive Probation supervision program.

The attorney for Michelle Troconis had asked the court to review and modify the conditions under which she has been held on house arrest. Defense counsel released three videos in August 2020 they said bolsters their case.

Troconis pleaded not guilty to all charges.

If you or a loved one are facing thoughts of suicide or self-harm, there is help readily available. You can call The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 9-8-8 or 800-273-8255 or chat with them online. For further information, also go to: https://portal.ct.gov/DMHAS/Programs-and-Services/Finding-Services/Suicide-Resources

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.