Campbell Soup Company to close Norwalk office by 2025

NORWALK, Conn. — The Campbell Soup Company plans to close its Norwalk, Connecticut office by the summer or fall of 2025, according to the company's Vice President of Human Resources Lisa Fedorchak in a notice to employees.

In a written notice to employees, Fedorchak said that the process of closing the office on Westport Avenue will begin in September of 2023 as the first of three phases, which will be completed by 2025.

The closure will take place as part of a plan to consolidate its corporate offices into its Camden, New Jersey headquarters, the company said.

An estimated number of 44 employees are expected to be separated from the company according to a schedule from September to December of 2023, Fedorchak said. Currently, there are 154 employees employed at the Norwalk office.

An estimated 32 employees will continue working at the Norwalk office until the closure is complete by the summer or fall of 2025. The company said that some may elect to relocate to the Camden headquarters during this period.

The Campbell Soup Company previously announced in January that they are planning to relocate employees from Norwalk and Charlotte, North Carolina into the Camden headquarters over the next three years.

The company had also confirmed that the office consolidation will not affect their Pepperidge Farm bakery in Bloomfield "in any way."

