'Change the culture' | Bridgeport police hold vigil for Tyre Nichols; vow to stand against police brutality

BRIDGEPORT, Conn — As America processes recent events in Memphis, Tennessee where Tyre Nichols was recently fatally beaten by five police officers during a traffic stop, Connecticut’s largest city plagued by poverty and violence and not immune from its own reports of excessive force, is vowing to do better.

In an unusual display of solidarity Friday, Bridgeport police and city leaders came together during one of the most frigid days this winter to demonstrate “proper policing” and honor Nichols, who was killed by police more than a thousand miles away.

Bridgeport police seeking to put distance between the actions of five Tennessee officers now facing murder charges. This, was several weeks after six-year Bridgeport officer Gianni Capozziello was fired after a video surfaced of him hitting a teen in the back of the head with his service weapon in 2019.

Chief Roderic Porter, weeks into his role as top cop, said the event at city hall is an example of new efforts to repair a fragile relationship with the community.

“We’ve had a past. We’re trying to improve anything that happened in the past here and we’re just trying to change the culture. We’re not 100% perfect, but we’re getting better every day,” Porter said.

Bridgeport Police take an oath to serve and protect in a city where officers responded to 269 reports of aggravated assault in 2022. Once known as Connecticut’s murder capital, Bridgeport investigated 15 homicides last year, a fraction of the 39 homicides in Hartford.

Porter said he vows to lead a department with empathy and professionalism.

Healing and ‘proper policing’ are something city leaders and community members said is possible but warn can involve periods of progress and regression.

“Just because it’s not directly happening here, it still affects us because our children are seeing this and it impacts them emotionally, psychologically,” said Shivonne Annan, President & CEO of the Council of Churches of Greater Bridgeport.

Mayor Joe Ganim said city leaders want to make it clear to the community that what happened to Nichols was a homicide and is condemned by the department as it seeks to raise up new officers amid waves of retirements and strengthen its relationship with the community it serves.

“That’s not policing. That’s not what that training is about this career is about, your career,” said Ganim.

Porter said his department could use about 50 more officers. The city is in the process of training a new class of 30 officers.

