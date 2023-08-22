Danbury police investigating after child fatally struck by car

Police said the incident appears to be accidental.

DANBURY, Conn. — A child died after being struck by a car in a parking lot Tuesday afternoon.

Police said just before 2 p.m., police were called to a home on Shelter Rock Road for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a young child. When they arrived, officers learned that a child had been struck by a car in the parking lot.

The child was taken to the hospital, where they died from their injuries. Police said the incident appears to be accidental.

The Danbury Police Departments Accident Investigation and Special Victims Units are investigating. Police said out of respect for the family, the names of those involved will not be released.

"The Danbury Police Department offers its sincerest condolences to the family of the young child," said police in a release.

