Colchester man killed in Fairfield pedestrian crash

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Colchester man was killed in a pedestrian crash in Fairfield on Wednesday morning.

Police said at 9:18 a.m., the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of 2150 Post Rd.

Emergency personnel determined that a surveyor working in the area was struck by a vehicle in the driveway of the business.

The driver of the vehicle was a 19-year-old woman who remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim, identified as a 59-year-old male from Colchester, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this incident and urges anyone with additional information to contact Officer Kevin Wells at 203-254-4859 or kwells@fairfieldct.org.

