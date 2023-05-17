x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfield County

Colchester man killed in Fairfield pedestrian crash

The driver of the vehicle was a 19-year-old woman. She remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.
Credit: FOX61
Fairfield Police station (file photo)

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Colchester man was killed in a pedestrian crash in Fairfield on Wednesday morning. 

Police said at 9:18 a.m., the Fairfield County Regional Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle in the parking lot of 2150 Post Rd. 

Emergency personnel determined that a surveyor working in the area was struck by a vehicle in the driveway of the business.

The driver of the vehicle was a 19-year-old woman who remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The victim, identified as a 59-year-old male from Colchester, was taken to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center where he was later pronounced deceased. 

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

The Fairfield Police Crash Reconstruction Unit is actively investigating this incident and urges anyone with additional information to contact Officer Kevin Wells at 203-254-4859 or kwells@fairfieldct.org.

Related Articles

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Tragic suicide death of 19-year-old sailor remembered with new bill to improve ship conditions

Before You Leave, Check This Out