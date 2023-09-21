Connecticut man pleads guilty to defrauding 50 Cent's alcohol company

Mitchell Green, 44, of Westport was charged with one count of wire fraud on Monday.

CONNECTICUT, USA — A Westport man has pleaded guilty to fraud charges in New Jersey stemming from a $2.19 million scheme that defrauded an alcohol company causing them to overpay for champagne and cognac, collecting kickbacks on inflated prices.

From June 2017 to February 2020, Green worked for a company owned by musical artist 50 Cent, Green secretly negotiated side agreements with two French distilleries to pay him kickbacks through his company, Q Branch LLC.

For each bottle of champagne and cognac that Green’s employer purchased from the distilleries, Green's employer unknowingly paid the cost of his kickbacks by hiding it in the per-bottle price that the distilleries charged for the champagne and cognac.

Based on those inflated prices, Green’s employer paid $14.8 million for the champagne and cognac, and Green collected $2.19 million in hidden kickbacks from the French champagne and cognac distilleries.

