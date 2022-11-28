Cement truck falls through floor of Danbury parking garage

One person was injured.

DANBURY, Conn. — A cement mixer crashed through the floor of a parking garage Monday and left one person injured.

Danbury fire officials said the truck broke through the parking deck of a building off Crosby Street.

The back of the truck appears to have broken through the concrete floor and tipped on the driver side. The rear wheels of the truck can be seen in a picture from below.

The area below that section of the garage is not finished and no cars or people can access it.

Officials said one person was injured in the incident and taken to the hospital.

The parking structure runs behind several buildings including the offices for Western Regional Adult Education and the restaurant Mothership on Main.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.