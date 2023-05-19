4th Starbucks in Connecticut files for unionization

The Starbucks on Newtown Road filed its petition with the National Labor Relations Board to unionize with Starbucks Workers United.

DANBURY, Conn — A Starbucks in Danbury has filed for unionization, making it the fourth Starbucks store in Connecticut to do so.

The Starbucks at the Berkshire Shopping Center on Newtown Road recently filed its petition with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to unionize with Starbucks Workers United, an organization dedicated to unionizing Starbucks stores nationwide.

SWU has coordinated with over 300 Starbucks stores around the country in efforts to unionize and "fight against Starbucks’ hour cuts, inadequate staffing, disregard of partner safety, and refusal to bargain with the union in good faith."

According to a chart on UnionElections.org, which pulls data from NLRB, the unionized Starbucks stores in Connecticut include the Corbin's Corner location in West Hartford and a location in Vernon. The vote to unionize a Branford location failed earlier this year, according to the chart and the NLRB website.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.