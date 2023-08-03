Danbury investigating council member for allegedly entering offices without authorization

Councilman Joe Britton is alleged to have tried to access secured areas of Danbury City Hall.

DANBURY, Conn. — City officials are investigating a city council member for allegedly trying to enter areas of city hall without authorization in April.

In a press release, city officials said Councilman Joe Britton tried to access secured areas of Danbury City Hall during the evening hours of Saturday, April 15. Britton did not have the authority to enter those areas.

The incidents were discovered as part of Danbury’s quarterly security review, and officials said concerns were raised that Britton and an unidentified female entered the Office of Corporation Counsel. "City Councilmen and members of the public do not have access to the Office of Corporation Counsel due to the highly confidential, privileged information and records contained within the department," said the release.

Britton and his guest also allegedly tried to enter the mayor's office, another area that councilmembers do not have access to enter.

Documents in the release show records from 5:39 p.m. to 5:53 p.m. on Saturday, April 15. It shows he accessed a door in the main lobby and moments later, a stairwell. About 11 minutes later, he was denied access to the back door to the mayor's office. Three minutes later he was able to access the stairs.

"The City of Danbury will launch an investigation into this event. The public deserves answers for this security breach into the Office of Corporation Counsel, and his attempts to access the Mayor’s office,” said Mayor Dean Esposito.

