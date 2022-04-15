Man steals car from Newtown home, leads state police in pursuit: officials

Police said the man entered the unlocked home, stole a car, and fled the scene as state police pursued him on I-84 into Southbury

NEWTOWN, Conn. — A man is facing several charges after Newtown and Connecticut State Police said he entered an unlocked home Thursday, stole a car, then led police on a pursuit.

The incident began in Newtown where police and SWAT members were about to execute a search warrant at a home.

When they were at the house, 33-year-old Christopher Lemke reportedly ran out from the home and into the woods, emerging in a nearby neighborhood.

There, Newtown police said Lemke entered an unlocked home and kidnapped a person at gunpoint. A short time later, Lemke fled the scene in a stolen car. Police said the victim was able to escape a short distance away and was not physically injured.

Newtown officers quickly notified state police just before 11 a.m. reporting the carjacking. The car was seen by troopers traveling on Interstate 84 eastbound just before exit 14.

Lemke led police troopers on a chase and drove off the highway at exit 15 in Southbury before crashing the car.

Lemke was taken into custody and state police learned he had an arrest warrant out of Danbury for firearms-related charges.

A stolen gun and drugs were found at the scene.

Lemke was taken to Troop A where he was charged with reckless driving, engaging police in pursuit, use of drug paraphernalia, possession with intent to sell narcotics, illegal possession of a weapon inside a motor vehicle, stealing a firearm, criminal possession of a pistol, and second-degree reckless endangerment. Charges from the Newtown Police Department are pending.

Lemke was held on a $1 million bond and is expected in court next week.

