Movie about rise and fall of Danbury Trashers buyer in the works

David Harbour, known for his roles as Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things" and Alexei in "Black Widow," will portray Galante

DANBURY, Conn. — Plans are in the works to make a movie about the rise, fall and aftermath of the Danbury Trashers and the man who first bought the team.

The now-defunct minor-league hockey team was bought in 2004 by Jimmy Galante and he gave it to his son to run. The team was disbanded shortly after his arrest in 2006, where he faced 72 criminal charges.

David Harbour, known for his roles as Jim Hopper in "Stranger Things" and Alexei in "Black Widow," will portray Galante. The film is set to start shooting in the fall, according to Deadline.

The Trashers were known as "The Bad Boys of Hockey" due to the wild fights during games.

In 2006, Galante was indicted alongside a high-ranking member of the Genovese crime family for allegedly unfairly controlling the garbage industry.

The Danbury Trashers were also featured in a Netflix series "Untold: Crime & Penalties."

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.