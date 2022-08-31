Fairfield man who threw smoothie at employee sued for $7,500

An employee of Robek's sued Jim Iannazzo for throwing a smoothie back in January 2022, which was caught on camera and went viral.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A Fairfield man accused of throwing a smoothie at an employee of a business and saying a racial slur has agreed to pay $7,500 in damages in a recent lawsuit.

“The only civil litigation against Mr. Iannazzo was settled for a token payment of $7,500. Mr. Iannazzo will always regret his momentary loss of temper at the time of his son’s medical emergency, and this outcome clearly shows the weakness of the case attempted against him,” said Iannazzo spokesperson Brian Glicklich.

Iannazzo had ordered a smoothie and gave it to his 17-year-old son, who reportedly had a reaction to the smoothie. After his son was rushed to the hospital, Iannazzo returned to the store to find out what happened to the smoothie, since his receipt said "no peanut butter."

When the employees said they did not know who made the smoothie, Iannazzo became visibly angry.

The viral video showed Iannazzo throwing the smoothie at the employee and saying a racial slur.

Iannazzo was arrested on multiple charges, including intimidation based on Bigotry or Bias.

