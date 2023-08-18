For Sale: Fixer upper, waterfront, big light on top

Put your own style on this lighthouse!

FAIRFIELD, Conn — It needs a lot of work, there's no parking, and the "yard" is full of rocks, but this unique lighthouse off the coast of Fairfield is up for auction next week.

The federal government says they will be selling the Penfield Reef Lighthouse off the coast of Fairfield along with a record number of similar facilities. The soft close for the auction is on Thursday, Aug. 24 at noon.

The 51-foot octagonal lighthouse and a two-story, 1,568 square-foot keepers dwelling is considered to be in the Second Empire style. It was built in 1874.

According to the Government Services Administration, in 2015, the property was weatherized, and the exterior was restored to reflect its 19th-century appearance. A full list of repairs can be found in the Invitation for Bids on the GSA Auction Site.

The lighthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places (reference #89001473).

The property will remain an active aid to navigation.

Interested bidders are required to register in advance and submit a $10,000 registration deposit.

Bid increments are $5,000.

Those interested in bidding are strongly urged to read the Invitation for Bids and additional information.

