1 dead, 1 injured in crash on Route 7 in Norwalk

NORWALK, Conn. — A Norwalk man has died and a Norwalk woman is recovering after a single-car crash on Route 7 in Norwalk that happened Friday afternoon.

Connecticut state police responded to the scene at around 3:40 p.m. Friday.

A Toyota Highlander was traveling in the left lane of Route 7 south near Exit 3 when it went off the road and into the right shoulder for an unknown reason, according to state police.

The car then hit the metal guardrail and spun out into the grass, troopers said.

The driver and passenger were both taken to a nearby hospital. The driver, identified as Monehm Pierre, 44, died from his injuries. A 66-year-old passenger was treated for minor injuries.

It is not known if the weather, which included heavy rain and strong winds on Friday, was a factor in this crash.

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to contact Tpr. Pretel #1104 at Troop G in Bridgeport by e-mail at Jeffrey.Pretel@CT.gov.

