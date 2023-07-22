1 dead in moped crash in Norwalk

Police are now looking to speak with any witnesses who saw the collision.

NORWALK, Conn — The Norwalk Police Department is investigating a crash that killed a moped driver on Friday night and is looking for witnesses who may have seen the fatal collision.

Police were called to the intersection of Maple St. and Van Buren Ave. for a report of a crash involving a car and a moped that happened just before 10 p.m. Friday.

Responding officers found a moped and an Infiniti SUV at the scene. The moped driver was taken to an area hospital with "significant" injuries, where they later died, police said. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The Infiniti driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with investigators, according to police.

Anyone who has witnessed this crash or has information regarding the crash is asked to contact Officer Taylor Equi, either by phone at 203-854-3035 or by email at tequi@norwalkct.gov.

Anonymous tips can be sent in by calling the Norwalk Police Tip Line at 203-854-3111, sending a tip online at norwalkpd.com, or texting "NORWALKPD" and the tip to 847411.

