Fatal Stratford police shooting justified: Report

Christopher Hagans, 36, of Stratford died in the shooting.

STRATFORD, Conn. — Police officers were justified in fatally shooting a domestic violence suspect in February 2021 after he pulled a gun on officers, and tried to drive away during a traffic stop.

Christopher Hagans, 36, of Stratford died on February 6, 2021, from gunshot wounds to the head, torso, and left upper and lower extremities.

According to the report, Hagans was wanted in connection to domestic violence charges. Hagans allegedly had threatened a woman in Naugatuck who he had been involved with the previous August. A month before the shooting, the woman said Hagans had entered her home and threatened her and her son with a gun. The court approved the warrant on February 5, 2021, setting bail at $500,000.

Police received information that Hagans was at his Stratford home. He was wanted on strangulation and disorderly conduct for the August 2020, incident and home invasion and three counts of threatening for the January 2021, incident.

"The Stratford police had information indicating that Hagans was possibly a gang member, had multiple arrests including an arrest for robbery, was a PCP user, and had a history of resisting arrest," according to the report. "They considered him 'armed and dangerous.' The Stratford PD was also aware that the Naugatuck warrant was for a felony and concerned an incident in which a handgun was allegedly used."

As police officers were conducting a surveillance check of Hagans’ home, they saw him leave in a Dodge Charger. Police followed behind Hagans in an unmarked vehicle, until his vehicle stopped for a traffic light at Main Street Putney behind a Honda CRV.

With the unmarked behind Hagens car, other police vehicles blocked him in, according to the report. As an officer approached the Charger, he directed Hagans to get out of the car. The officer told investigators, "I observed the male’s right hand moving downward to the space between the center console and driver’s seat. In his right hand, I could clearly see that he was holding a dark-colored semi-automatic pistol."

"Given his being armed and disregarding all clear directives to disprove himself a threat by showing his hands, I concluded that deadly force was the only appropriate tactic remaining to prevent death or serious injury of myself, fellow officers, and the public. All attempts made by officers to de-escalate the encounter were futile, said the officer.

The officer fired his weapon at the same time as a second officer. At that point Hagans car lurched forward, sideswiping one of the cruisers and ended up hitting a snow bank. The report said Hagans got out of the vehicle and police said he was running toward the Honda and they believed he was going to attempt to carjack the vehicle. Several officers fired at Hagans and he fell to the ground, fatally wounded.

In the report, Hagans fired twice, and four officers fired more than 15 rounds striking Hagans five times.

The Honda CRV and another vehicle were struck by gunfire in the incident but no officers or bystanders were injured.

The report concluded, "The investigation establishes that the Stratford police officers used deadly force to defend themselves and nearby civilians from the threat of imminent danger posed by Christopher Hagans who was armed and uncooperative with police. I therefore conclude that such use of force was justified under Connecticut law. The Office of Inspector General will take no further action in this matter."

