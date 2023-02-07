Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty.
Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
Police said an initial investigation found that the cat was covered in bleach, the cat had several signs of injury and neurological trauma. The cat died as a result of these injuries.
In this new case, Neuberger is again accused of abusing and torturing a different cat than that of his previous arrest based on information received by police following the original press release.
Neuberger was released from custody after posting a $10,000 bond and is due in Bridgeport Superior Court on February 28.
Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.
