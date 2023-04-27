Founder of Stew Leonard's dies at 93

The first Stew Leonard's store opened in December 1969 in Norwalk and has since opened multiple locations across the region.

NORWALK, Conn. — Stew Leonard, Sr., the founder of the name-sake grocery store chain, Stew Leonard's, has died at the age of 93.

Leonard passed away in a New York City hospital after a brief illness, according to the grocery store.

Leonard, of Westport, was born in Norwalk on Dec. 1, 1929, grew up on his family's farm, Clover Farms Dairy, and went on to study at UConn's School of Agriculture.

The first Stew Leonard's store opened in December 1969 in Norwalk and has since opened multiple locations across the region.

The store earned titles from Ripley’s Believe It or Not and Guinness Book of World Records. Ripley's called Stew Leonard's the "World's Largest Dairy store" and Guinness Book of World Records said the Norwalk store has the highest dollar sales per square foot of selling space.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Marianne Guthman Leonard, and their four children, as well as 13 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

The memorial service and burial will be private, and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

