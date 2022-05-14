x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Fairfield County

7-year-old girl dies in house fire: Norwalk firefighters

Paramedics took the child to a nearby hospital, where she later died.
Credit: FOX61

NORWALK, Conn. — A child has died and many people were left injured after a 3-alarm fire at a Norwalk home early Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

The Norwalk Fire Department was called to a home on Nelson Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire on the front of the house, as well as burning powerlines and two burning vehicles in the driveway.

A man, woman and a boy escaped and were in the backyard, trying to rescue a 7-year-old girl sleeping in a second-floor bedroom, officials said.

RELATED: 'Lifesaving' water rescue made at Ocean Beach Park: New London Fire Department

The man broke his arm and suffered burns after falling when trying to climb to the window.

Firefighters raised a ladder to the window. One firefighter climbed inside the room, found the child, and passed the child outside to the firefighters on the ladder.

Sign up for the FOX61 newsletters: Morning Forecast, Morning Headlines, Evening Headlines

On the ground, paramedics took the child to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The other family members are being treated at the same hospital for smoke inhalation, minor burns, and injuries.

A Norwalk firefighter was also burned and was treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

RELATED: Bear shot in Newtown, leaving behind cubs: Police

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTERFACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM

More Videos

In Other News

Connecticut zoo celebrates National Zoo Lovers Day