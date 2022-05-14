7-year-old girl dies in house fire: Norwalk firefighters

Paramedics took the child to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

NORWALK, Conn. — A child has died and many people were left injured after a 3-alarm fire at a Norwalk home early Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

The Norwalk Fire Department was called to a home on Nelson Avenue around 5 a.m. Saturday. Arriving firefighters found heavy fire on the front of the house, as well as burning powerlines and two burning vehicles in the driveway.

A man, woman and a boy escaped and were in the backyard, trying to rescue a 7-year-old girl sleeping in a second-floor bedroom, officials said.

The man broke his arm and suffered burns after falling when trying to climb to the window.

Firefighters raised a ladder to the window. One firefighter climbed inside the room, found the child, and passed the child outside to the firefighters on the ladder.

On the ground, paramedics took the child to a nearby hospital, where she later died.

The other family members are being treated at the same hospital for smoke inhalation, minor burns, and injuries.

A Norwalk firefighter was also burned and was treated on the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.