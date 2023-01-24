Hairless cat stolen during Shelton hotel robbery

Other items stolen included a Fendi and Gucci bag.

SHELTON, Conn — Shelton police are asking for help finding a hairless cat named Princess, stolen from a hotel on Sunday.

Police were called to the Hilton Garden Inn for a report of a hotel room burglary.

Police said there were no apparent signs of forced entry to the room. Several items were reported missing including the victim’s hairless cat Princess. Other items stolen included a Fendi and Gucci bag. The victim reported the value of the stolen items to be approximately $8,500.

Police released photos of the cat, the suspect and the car they were believed to have been driving.

Hairless cats are commonly referred to as sphinxes, however, there are several different breeds that may have no fur. They can sell for around $1,000 from a breeder.

Police obtained pictures of a possible suspect and the suspect’s vehicle. Anyone with any information about the potential suspect or location of the cat is asked to contact Detective Nugent at (203) 924-1544.

