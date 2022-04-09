Police investigate deadly morning shooting at Bridgeport Innovation Center

Multiple 911 calls came in around 4 a.m. Saturday reporting a shooting at the Bridgeport Innovation Center on Connecticut Avenue.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — A homicide investigation is underway after a deadly shooting at the Bridgeport Innovation Center early Saturday morning, police said.

Arriving officers found 33-year-old Michael Yon suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene, police said.

Police learned that two more gunshot victims were taken to a nearby hospital by private vehicle with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing; The Detective Bureaus Homicide and Identification Units are processing the crime scene, police said.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Detective Keith Hanson at 203-581-5243 or utilize the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576 -TIPS.

