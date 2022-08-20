Husky puppy missing after being taken in armed robbery in Bridgeport

The victim's wallet and cell phones were also taken.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The victim of an armed robbery and Bridgeport police are searching for a 12-week-old Husky that was stolen during the incident earlier this week.

The puppy has red and tan fur and is male, according to police. It was taken during an armed robbery near Stratford Avenue and Hollister Street in Bridgeport early Wednesday morning.

The Husky is not microchipped. It has a large bump on its belly where the umbilical cord was attached, the owner told police.

The victim, a 29-year-old Norwalk man, was pistol-whipped, and his wallet and cell phones were taken too, police said.

There is no information on the armed robbery suspect or suspects at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bridgeport Police Detective Jeffrey Holtz of the Robbery/Burglary Unit at (203) 581-5293, or (475) 422-3451.

