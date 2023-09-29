Inmate who stabbed 2 correctional officers at at Garner Correctional Institution with a toothbrush has been charged

Joe Baltas told officers afterward where he hid his concealed weapons before the assault, according to state police.

An inmate at Garner Correctional Institution in Newtown has been charged after stabbing two correction officers with a filed-down toothbrush, sending them to the hospital in August.

Connecticut State Police said that Troop A was notified at 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 22 that Joe Baltas, 35, injured the two officers and they were being taken to Danbury Hospital for treatment. Baltas did not report injuries and was transferred to MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution following the incident.

Investigators learned that on that day, Baltas was scheduled for out-of-cell time at approximately 8:25 a.m. and would not have handcuffs on during this time. Corrections staff reported that they had administered a strip search of Baltas through the cell door, which revealed no contraband, prior to opening the cell door.

Based upon witness accounts and a review of available security camera footage, as the cell door opened, Baltas lunged at one of the corrections officers standing outside of the cell and struck the officer in the neck with the weapon. The struck officer immediately called for backup, and additional corrections personnel responded to assist.

Baltas fought with staff as they attempted to secure him and he backed up into his assigned cell before the staff gained control of him, state police said. After securing Baltas, officials said they learned that Baltas stabbed a second corrections officer during the struggle.

According to corrections personnel, after being escorted away from the cell area, Baltas said that he was motivated by perceived differences between correctional facilities where he had been housed. Among other complaints, Baltas alleged that Garner Correctional enforced more strict limitations on the amount and nature of personal property permitted within an inmate’s cell than Walker Correctional.

Additionally, Baltas allegedly communicated threats suggesting he would “do the same thing at Walker” as well as to other corrections officers assigned to Garner Correctional, according to state police.

During Baltas’ transport to MacDougall-Walker Correctional, he explained to corrections staff where he had concealed the improvised weapon used in the assault, which was subsequently recovered and processed as evidence by State Police, officials said.

Following an extensive investigation, an arrest warrant was applied for and approved by the Danbury Superior Court, on Sept. 20.

State Police arrived at MacDougall Walker Correctional Institution in Suffield on Wednesday and served the active arrest warrant. Baltas is charged with the following violations:

First-degree criminal attempt to assault an employee of the Department of Correction

First-degree assault of an employee of the Department of Correction

Possession of a weapon or dangerous instrument in a Correctional Institution

Criminal attempt to commit murder with special circumstances

Threatening in the second degree

Two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment

Baltas refused to provide fingerprints or be photographed during arrest processing and was additionally charged with failure to comply with fingerprint requirements.

Baltas was held at MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institution on a $1 million bond and was scheduled for arraignment on Thursday at Danbury Superior Court.

