Lacrosse game played in honor of Shelton teen who was killed

17-year-old Jimmy McGrath was killed in a stabbing over the weekend. The community gathered to remember him at Shelton High School's Finn Stadium Wednesday night.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Wearing Jimmy McGrath's favorite shade of blue and his number 7 on their chests, a sea of people gathered to remember the 17-year-old.

"I think the sheer number of people here tonight really speaks volumes to what the night means to our community, and I think that people seeing this across the country will also feel the same way," said Mayor Mark Lauretti.

Taking the field in honor of their teammate, Fairfield prep's lacrosse team played their first game without him, against his hometown high school.

Normally competitors, there was only an overwhelming sense of unity Wednesday night.

"A young and vibrant life just not with us anymore. You know people feel it. That's why so many people came out here tonight," Lauretti said.

The community left trying to make sense of the tragedy. McGrath was one of four people stabbed in Shelton Saturday night. A 16-year-old from Milford, is now charged with murder.

"I can't imagine what these parents are going through you know having kids myself, it seems like it's always around graduation time," Lauretti said.

The McGrath family, requested the game go on as scheduled in honor of Jimmy.

"Clearly tonight I would love jimmy's name to be announced for scoring a goal, but I appreciate everything. Margaret and I and Rosie appreciate everything our community has done. This is a day to celebrate Jimmy's life," said his father, Kevin McGrath.

Jimmy made his presence known. A rainbow appearing in the sky above the field, just as his parents walked out.

"This is Jimmy saying let's play, let's have a great game," McGrath said.

In honor of their teammate and friend, Fairfield Prep won the game.

