Lamont signs legislation aimed at keeping Sikorsky jobs and facilities in Connecticut

The law provides for up to $75 million in tax credits and offsets for the next 20 years

STRATFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont signed legislation Monday aimed at keeping jobs and facilities for Sikorsky Aircraft in the state.

The 20-year agreement trades tax offsets and credits for guarantees that if Lockheed Martin, Sikorsky's parent company, secures federal contracts for new helicopter programs, the production work on those new lines will occur in Connecticut.

The agreement also calls for Sikorsky’s headquarters to remain in Stratford and keep more than 7,000 direct jobs at its state facilities, located in Stratford, Bridgeport, Shelton, North Haven, and Trumbull. The agreement provides up to $75 million in sales and uses tax offset and tax credits.

The legislation was approved with bipartisan support by the General Assembly with only 14 voting against it in the state House and one voting against it in the state Senate.

“I can’t overstate the significance of what this means for Connecticut workers, not only for those who work directly for Sikorsky, but also for the people who are employed by the 242 suppliers located all throughout our state that contract and do business with this worldwide leading aerospace company,” Lamont said.

Suppliers for Sikorsky are located around the state, from Stafford to Stonington and from Torrington to Bridgeport according to the governor's office.

“Our collaboration with the State of Connecticut on this project will sustain and help bring more high-tech, high-paying jobs to the state, while bolstering Connecticut’s leadership in aerospace production for decades to come, said, Paul Lemmo, president of Sikorsky.

“Our workers are the best in the world, and we want to continue building the best helicopters in the world right here in Connecticut,” Rocco Calo, secretary-treasurer/principal officer for Teamsters Local Union 1150 said.

In 2020, the U.S. Navy awarded the aircraft company a new contract for six additional CH-53K King Stallion helicopters. Last year, the company contracted to build five more Presidential helicopters for the U.S. Marine Corps.

