Longtime Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire Chief passes away

After responding to a call Friday evening, William Halstead returned to his home and became ill, passing away shortly after.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — Longtime Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company Chief William Halstead passed away on Friday.

The SHVFR announced on Facebook that after responding to a call in the evening, Halstead returned to his home and became ill. Despite the efforts of SHVFR personnel, Newtown Volunteer Ambulance Corps, Newtown Police Department officers, Newtown paramedics and the Newtown Emergency Communications team, Chief Halstead passed shortly after the incident.

Halstead joined the SHVFR in January of 1965 when he turned 16. He had served as chief since 1978, according to SHVFR.

The SHVFR asked that people give the crew space and time to grieve. They will announce further details when available.

The Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Company expressed their condolences on their Facebook for Halstead's passing as they said:

"The Officers & Members of the Stony Hill Volunteer Fire Departments sends it’s sincerest condolences to Sandy Hook Volunteer Fire & Rescue after the unexpected loss of their Chief, Bill Halstead.

Chief Halstead was a 57 year member of the department, currently serving his 45th year as chief of department. Bill also served as the long time Newtown Fire Marshal until his retirement in 2016. Rest Easy, Chief."

