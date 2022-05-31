Man dies at Fairfield University after falling through skylight

Police said the man was working on the roof of a school building, lost his balance, and fell through the skylight.

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — A man has died after falling through a skylight at a Fairfield University building.

Police said the 57-year-old was a worker working on the rooftop of the Central Utilities Facility building located at 1073 Benson Rd.

Police said they arrived on the scene and found him lying on the concrete floor in a semi-responsive state and was transported to Saint Vincent's Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has not been revealed.

An investigation into the incident by police revealed the man was working on the rooftop of the building when he apparently lost his balance and fell backward through a skylight on the roof, landing on the floor 40 feet below him.

Police are not suspecting foul play but this incident is currently under investigation by the Fairfield Police Detective Bureau with the assistance of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA).

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.