1 man killed in crash after SUV goes across road, strikes support column: Stamford police

STAMFORD, Conn. — One man was killed late Friday evening in Stamford after driving through multiple traffic lanes and striking a parking garage barrier, police said.

Police said that officers responded to a crash involving a 2000 Nissan Pathfinder on East Main St, which happened around 11:45 p.m. The driver, a 47-year-old man, was found dead at the scene.

The man's identity is being withheld until the family is notified, police said.

Following a preliminary investigation, police said that the SUV was traveling north on Houston Terrace. For an unknown reason, the car then swerved across all lanes of traffic on East Main St at a high rate of speed and continued until colliding with a parking garage support column.

Police said the SUV was found with extremely heavy damage and that they are continuing to investigate the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Squad at 203-977-4712.





