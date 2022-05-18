Milford 16-year-old charged with murder in connection with fatal stabbing of Shelton teen

Shelton police said a 16-year-old has been charged with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of James McGrath of Shelton.

Example video title will go here for this video

SHELTON, Conn. — Shelton police have charged a 16-year-old from Milford with murder in connection to the fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Jame McGrath.

The 16-year-old was not identified by name. He's been charged with murder and three counts of first-degree assault. The teen was held on a $2 million bond and is set to appear in court Wednesday.

McGrath, who was from Shelton, was a junior at Fairfield College Preparatory School. Police said he was killed during a fight that broke out at home on Laurel Glen Drive. Three others were also stabbed but survived.

The Shelton Detective Bureau is still actively investigating this case and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Shelton Police Department at 203-924-1544.

Family and the community mourned McGrath's death.

"It's sad to see what's happening to our teenagers and that they are making so many wrong mistakes and decisions and I feel so scared for my kids growing up and going to school," said Christina Louis-Fin, who lives across the street from where the stabbing occurred.

Among the stunned neighbor's group was a nurse, who heard screams and acted, according to her son.



"She walked out and she saw what was happening and walked over and gave the kid CPR before he passed away," said Peter McCarthy of Shelton.

McGrath played football and lacrosse for Fairfield Prep,

"I feel like right now, all I can do is offer a prayer," said Kathleen Davis, who has a son that attended the school with McGrath. She says another family, very tight with the McGraths, told her they're having a difficult time explaining what happened to their fifth-grader.

"And he's crying and he is saying 'how could somebody be so angry like how somebody be so angry that they would do that,'" Davis said. "She's like 'I don't know what to tell my children.'"

Fairfield Prep said they held a private prayer service on campus Sunday and that it was attended by over 1,000 people.

A GoFundMe, to help defray funeral costs, has been started by family and friends.

--

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.