Father reports 4-year-old missing out of Bridgeport, believed to be with mother: Police

Her biological father had not seen the 4-year-old since February 2022, and recently gained full custody of her this past summer.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — The biological father of a 4-year-old girl has reported his daughter missing after not having physical contact with her since last year but recently gaining full custody of her in July, according to Bridgeport police. As a result, a Silver Alert was put into effect for 4-year-old Aliyah Serrano.

Her biological father had not seen Serrano or her mother, Valery Colon, 33, of New Haven, since Feb. 28, 2022. The father gained full custody of Serrano this past July, but she has not turned up, police said.

Serrano's maternal grandparents have not reported her or her mother missing, police said.

Serrano has black hair and brown eyes and is around 3 feet, 7 inches, and is 30 lbs.

"The Bridgeport Police Department is working with our law enforcement partners to bring this incident to a safe and speedy conclusion," police said in a statement.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone who finds Aliyah Serrano is asked to call Bridgeport police at 203-576-7671.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages. Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in immediate danger.

