Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead, buried in Stamford park arrested

STAMFORD, Conn. — The mother of a 2-year-old boy found dead and buried in Cumming Park in Stamford earlier in January was arrested on Friday, according to police.
Police said at 9:45 a.m., Stamford Major Crime Investigators arrested Liam Rivera's mother, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, for the charges of Risk of Injury to a Minor, Hindering Prosecution, Tampering with Evidence, and Cruelty to Persons.
These charges result from an extensive investigation conducted with the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office over the previous weeks.
Rivera-Santos is in Stamford police custody and is held on a $1 million bond.
Liam's father, Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, is in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections from his previous arrest for Violation of Probation.
Ismalej-Gomez is being held on a $3 million bond.
These arrests stem from the January 2 incident where Stamford Police said they received a call from a family reporting kidnapping of a two-year-old. Police went to Cummings Park in Stamford where they located the body of Liam Rivera buried in a plastic bag. The Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner said the cause of death was determined to be a homicide, with multiple blunt force injuries to the head of the child.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.