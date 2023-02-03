x
Fairfield County

Mother of 2-year-old boy found dead, buried in Stamford park arrested

Liam Rivera's father, Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, is in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections as well.
Stamford Police

STAMFORD, Conn. — The mother of a 2-year-old boy found dead and buried in Cumming Park in Stamford earlier in January was arrested on Friday, according to police.

Police said at 9:45 a.m., Stamford Major Crime Investigators arrested Liam Rivera's mother, Iris Rivera-Santos, 29, for the charges of Risk of Injury to a Minor, Hindering Prosecution, Tampering with Evidence, and Cruelty to Persons. 

These charges result from an extensive investigation conducted with the Stamford State’s Attorney’s Office over the previous weeks. 

Rivera-Santos is in Stamford police custody and is held on a $1 million bond.

Liam's father, Edgar Ismalej-Gomez, 26, is in the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections from his previous arrest for Violation of Probation.

Ismalej-Gomez is being held on a $3 million bond.

These arrests stem from the January 2 incident where Stamford Police said they received a call from a family reporting kidnapping of a two-year-old. Police went to Cummings Park in Stamford where they located the body of Liam Rivera buried in a plastic bag. The Office of the Chief State's Medical Examiner said the cause of death was determined to be a homicide, with multiple blunt force injuries to the head of the child. 

