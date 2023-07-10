x
Fairfield County

No serious injuries after 5-car wrong-way crash on Route 8: Troopers

The driver and passenger of the VW, the Toyota driver, and the wrong-way Nissan driver were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, state police said.
Credit: FOX61
ct Connecticut state police

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Only minor injuries were reported after a car driving the wrong way on Route 8 South in Bridgeport ended up causing a five-vehicle crash on Sunday night.

State police were called to Route 8 South near Exit 3 just after 6:30 p.m.

A Nissan Murano was driving the wrong way on Route 8 South when it sideswiped a Volkswagen Jetta. The Nissan Murano lost control and sideswiped a Nissan Altima. The Nissan Murano then spun out and struck a Toyota Rav4 and a Jeep Wrangler.

The driver and passenger of the Volkswagen, the Toyota driver, and the wrong-way Nissan driver were taken to area hospitals with minor injuries, state police said.

It is not clear at this time if the wrong-way driver, a 38-year-old Bridgeport resident, will face charges.

