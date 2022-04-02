Multi-family home in Shelton suffers heavy fire damage

The home has been deemed inhabitable and the Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

SHELTON, Conn. — Dozens of firefighters knocked down a heavy fire burning a three-story multi-family home in Shelton on Friday evening.

Shelton firefighters received several calls reporting the fire near Howe Avenue and Maple Street just before 7 p.m.

Upon arrival, units saw heavy fire in the back of the second and third floors. There were people living on the first and second floors, but the third floor was vacant. Everyone got out of the home OK, fire officials said. One firefighter was injured and taken to the hospital for a non-life-threatening injury.

The team of about 50 firefighters brought the fire under control within 45 minutes, officials said. Derby firefighters responded to assist while Monroe, Stratford and Ansonia provided coverage. Those three departments ended up responding to a 1-alarm fire while providing coverage.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

A nearby home also sustained heat damage on the outside.

The Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.